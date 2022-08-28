Search icon
Watch: Wasim Akram lashes out at broadcasters on-air for showing wrong Pakistani team

Former Pakistani legend Wasim Akram was not happy after the broadcasters messed up with Pakistan's playing XI, mistakenly showing Hasan Ali's name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Former Pakistani legend Wasim Akram was not happy after the broadcasters of Asia Cup messed up with Pakistan's playing XI, mistakingly showing Hasan Ali's name. According to Akram, he was told by Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf that Shahnawaz Dahani was playing. 

However, when the playing XI was shown on-air, Hasan Ali's name was shown. This led to a slight confusion after which Akram was seen lashing out on air. 

Team India had won the toss and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first. Akram admitted on television that the batting coach informed him about Dahani's inclusion in the playing XI. He added that he was elated by the team selection from Babar Azam. 

Although, once the Pakistani legend saw the wrong team being displayed on-air, he was visibly angry. 

"I am very happy with the Pakistan XI. I wanted Shahnawaz Dahani...Hasan Ali is playing, Rauf is playing. I thought Dahani is playing, but obviously he is not in the team. Guys are you sure this is the playing XI. Obviously I was wrong. I was told by Yousuf that Dahani is playing. So if the batting coach does not know there is something wrong somewhere," Akram was heard saying. 

Later, the television presenter Mayanti Langer admitted about the error that had been made, with Hasan Ali's name being flashed instead of Dahani, after which Akram again looked furious. 

"Don't keep me happy, keep that guy happy who is putting the wrong team out there guys. It's a big game, it's not a small mistake. It's fine now," he stated. 

Talking about the match, India did get off to a good start, dismissing Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman cheaply. 

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 51/2 with 7 overs gone. Avesh Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each chipped in with a wicket. 

