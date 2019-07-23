Wasim Akram 'embarrassed and humiliated' at Manchester airport for carrying insulin
Member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Akram in a tweet on Tuesday said that he was rudely questioned and ordered to take out his insulin from its case and dump it into a plastic bag. Diabetic patients have to carry the insulins in the cold cases for but airport authorities asked Akram to throw it and take them in a plastic bag.
"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.
Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets. The 53-year-old was part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom.
Wasim Akram as diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 30. He kept playing cricket as he managed to control the problem with proper diet and exercise. He has been taking diabetic medication- insulin at least twice a day to control the disease.