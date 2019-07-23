Wasim Akram 'embarrassed and humiliated' at Manchester airport for carrying insulin

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram 'made to feel embarrassed' and humiliated for carrying insulin at Manchester airport.

Member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Akram in a tweet on Tuesday said that he was rudely questioned and ordered to take out his insulin from its case and dump it into a plastic bag. Diabetic patients have to carry the insulins in the cold cases for but airport authorities asked Akram to throw it and take them in a plastic bag.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets. The 53-year-old was part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom.

Wasim Akram as diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 30. He kept playing cricket as he managed to control the problem with proper diet and exercise. He has been taking diabetic medication- insulin at least twice a day to control the disease.