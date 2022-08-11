Lancashire-Worcestershire One-Day Cup: Washington Sundar leaves field after injuring shoulder during clash

Washington Sundar injures his shoulder

Playing for English county club Lancashire, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a shoulder injury during their One-Day Cup clash against Worcestershire on Wednesday (August 10).

While there is no official update on the extent of his injury, Lancashire, taking to their Twitter handle said that the player left the field after receiving treatment due to the heavy landing during a fielding.

Earlier this year, he was out of playing after injuring his bowling hand during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He did miss a considerable amount of matches.

After recovery, he went on and joined Lancashire to regain his match fitness. He played two County Championship matches where he scored 52 runs and scalped eight wickets.

He had even taken three wickets in the first two domestic 50-over matches, however, now he is likely to miss the remaining fixtures due to his recent injury.

"Washington Sundar has left the field after receiving treatment on his left shoulder following a heavy landing. No breakthroughs with the ball just yet. 27-0 (8)," Lancashire had tweeted.

The 22-year-old bowling all-rounder is part of the squad touring Zimbabwe for the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting August 18.

His recent injury could most likely hamper his chances of playing in the upcoming tour. Not just that, this could also be a blow for his spot for the ICC mega tournament in Australia later this year.

India, when it comes to spinners, has only Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, as two quality spin options available on the Zimbabwe tour. With this injury, the management would be looking for a substitute and could opt to go with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin, keeping the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE in mind. This all still depends on how serious Sundar's recent injury is.