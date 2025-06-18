Ahead of Match No. 8 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders, take a look at the best picks for fantasy Playing XI.

In Match No. 8 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, Washington Freedom (WAF) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). So far, WF have had a mixed start in MLC 2025 as they began their campaign with a loss against San Francisco Unicorns (SFU). However, they bounced back in their previous game against Seattle Orcas (SO). On the other hand, LAKR have lost both their initial games, the first against SFU and the second one against the Texas Super Kings (TSK). Ahead of the game, take a look at the best picks for fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming super-exciting match.

WAF vs LAKR: Possible Playing XI

Washington Freedom - Glenn Maxwell (C), Lahiru Milantha (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Phillips, Steve Smith, Ian Holland, Jason Behrendorff, Lockie Ferguson, Jack Edwards, and Mark Adair.

Los Angeles Knight Riders - Jason Holder (C), Andre Fletcher (WK), Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Nitish Kumar, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Unmukt Chand, Spencer Johnson, Anrich Nortje, and Tanveer Sangha.

WAF vs LAKR: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand

Batters - Alex Hales, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Sherfane Rutherford,

All-Rounders - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Jason Holder

Bowlers - Lockie Ferguson, Spencer Johnson