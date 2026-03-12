FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Was Yuvraj Singh dropped because of MS Dhoni? Ex-BCCI selector makes big revelation

For a long time, there have been rumors suggesting that Dhoni was the one who wanted Yuvraj removed from the Indian team, but all those allegations have now been dispelled. Patil discussed various controversies in Indian cricket during an appearance on a YouTube show.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

Was Yuvraj Singh dropped because of MS Dhoni? Ex-BCCI selector makes big revelation
Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has often blamed MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh's exclusion from the national team. Over time, Yograj has expressed that he can never forgive how Yuvraj was treated during that period. However, former BCCI selector Sandeep Patil has now provided a completely different viewpoint on the situation. During his appearance on The Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube, Patil refuted the claim that Dhoni had any involvement in Yuvraj Singh's removal from the national squad.

As reported by The Indian Express, Patil clarified that Dhoni never asked the selectors to drop Yuvraj from the team. He emphasized that the captain had complete trust in the selection committee and did not meddle in their decisions.

“Not even once, during selection meetings, on tours, or during matches, did Mahendra Singh Dhoni tell us to drop Yuvraj Singh. I’m saying this clearly on record, Dhoni had complete faith in the selection committee. He never tried to influence our decisions,” Patil explained.

“A father naturally feels strongly about his son. That’s understandable. But in this case, the blame is being directed at the wrong person,” Patil said.

Patil made it abundantly clear that Dhoni was not the true reason behind Yuvraj Singh's departure from the team, adding that while he respects Yograj Singh’s sentiments, the blame placed on Dhoni is entirely misplaced.

Sandeep also discussed his relationship with Gautam Gambhir. According to Patil, Gambhir has not communicated with him since being removed from the team. Even though they have appeared together on numerous TV shows, Gambhir avoids making eye contact with him.

Reflecting on their past closeness, Patil remarked, “We have sat on the same television shows — News18, ABP — Gauti is there, I am there. He has never once looked at me. Not a glance. Every time I say hello, there is no response.”

Regarding the conflict between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, Patil suggested that both parties may have made errors. He noted that managing senior players presents a unique challenge, and if not handled properly, it can disrupt the atmosphere in the dressing room.

“Whose fault was it? Both, perhaps. But where Anil Kumble went wrong is what I also tried to do when I was coach — trying to take control, rather than understanding the players and the system," he said.

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

