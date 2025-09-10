'Was totally paralysed in one leg': Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, BCCI contract snub

Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the most difficult time in his career, revealing that he was totally paralysed in one leg due to a severe back injury he suffered in 2023, just months after the ODI World Cup.

The past few days have been a mix of emotions for Shreyas Iyer, who was unexpectedly omitted from the Asia Cup squad but has been appointed captain of the India A team for multi-day matches against Australia A. This opportunity could be a stepping stone for his return to the Test side. Iyer has made significant strides in his performance over the last few years and stands out as one of the top players in Indian cricket.

He topped the run charts for India during the ICC Champions Trophy and followed that with an impressive IPL season, scoring over 600 runs for Punjab Kings, leading them to the finals. Iyer is almost guaranteed a spot in the ODI team, and given his current form, he is anticipated to make his way back into the T20 and Test squads.

Iyer faced a challenging period in his career when he was excluded from the BCCI central contract for the 2024-2025 season after failing to demonstrate his fitness by playing for Mumbai, despite the BCCI's requirement for all players to participate in domestic cricket. This was during his recovery from a back injury sustained after the ODI World Cup 2023. The injury was nearly career-ending and left Iyer feeling frightened. He recounted this harrowing time, revealing that he experienced paralysis in one leg, a severed nerve, and endured excruciating pain.

"No one can understand the pain I went through. I was totally paralysed in one leg. With spine surgery, you can place a rod in the back and still manage. But a snapped nerve, which is what I had, is really, really dangerous. The pain was horrendous, running all the way down to my tiny toe. It was so scary," Iyer said in a conversation with GQ India.

The operation went well, yet the prominent Indian batsman required a full year to completely heal. It was during this period that he was removed from the BCCI’s central contract roster.

“People see athletes as robots who have to perform in every game. They do not know what is happening behind the scenes," Iyer said.

Once he recovered from his injury, Iyer fought his way back into BCCI's plans. Although the board quickly included him in the ODI squad, they didn't seem particularly keen on him for other formats. The exclusion from the Asia Cup was disappointing for Iyer, but he understands that he can only focus on what he can control. Iyer mentioned that he will persist in working diligently and seizing every chance that comes his way.

“I can only control the controllable. I can only keep working on my skills and strength, and when the opportunity arises, I will grab it with both hands," he added.

