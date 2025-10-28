FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Was told not to punish India for...': Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad slams ICC over favouritism to India

In a recent interview former English batter and ICC match referee levelled serious allegations against the apex cricketing body and former BCCI president. Know the whole matter here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

'Was told not to punish India for...': Stuart Broad's father Chris Broad slams ICC over favouritism to India
Chris Broad is a former match referee
Chris Broad, former England batter and father of Stuart Broad, has been one of the most experienced match referees in the game of cricket. He has served as a match referee in over 600 international games in his two-decade-long career. In his latest interview with The Telegraph, Chris Broad has made shocking revelations and accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of asking him to show leniency towards the Indian cricket team over the slow over rates in many matches.

 

Not only this, he also accused BCCI president Sourav Ganguly of pressurising him to 'do what he said'.

 

Chris Broad accused ICC and Sourav Ganguly of favouritism

 

''I was very happy to carry on. But for 20 years, I dodged a lot of bullets, both politically and physically. I look back and I think, ‘you know, 20 years is quite a long time to be doing that job’. I’m pleased not to be travelling to certain parts of the world. And I was always someone who believed in right and wrong and in certain parts of the world it’s a bit like the River Ganges – right and wrong are so far apart and there’s a lot of dirty water in between them that you have to deal with, so I think as someone who comes from a right and wrong perspective, to last 20 years in that politically active environment is a pretty good effort,'' Chris Broad said in an interview with The Telegraph.

 

Revealing how Ganguly never listened to the hurry-ups, he added, ''India were three, four overs down at the end of a game, so it constituted a fine. I got a phone call saying, ‘Be lenient, find some time because it’s India.' And it’s like, right, OK. So, we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold. The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn’t listen to any of the hurry-ups, and so I phoned and said, ‘What do you want me to do now?’ and I was told, ‘Just do him.''

 

For those unversed, Broad served as an ICC match referee from 2003 until February 2024, overseeing 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 138 T20Is. 

