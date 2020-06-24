'Was really looking forward to playing with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal': KL Rahul on missing IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which was supposed to be played between March and May this year was postponed indefinitely by BCCI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) newly appointed captained KL Rahul says he is missing the cash-rich event a lot. KL Rahul spoke about the same along with West Indies opener Chirs Gayle and teammate Mayank Agarwal during the show ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ on IPL’s official website.

“I actually have missed the IPL a lot. It was going to be a big season for me captaining the team and I felt like we have got some really really exciting players in the line-up,” Rahul told teammate Mayank.

“I was really looking forward to playing with Chris and you and Maxi and few other guys coming in,” Rahul added.

As for Gayle, he also said, “I am missing cricket as a whole, to be honest. This is the longest I have ever been home. Normally, I would be away playing for some franchise”.

“But for me, this is the longest I have spent at home. It is life and this is just part of nature and we have to just accept it. Life goes on you know... can’t complain much,” Gayle said.

Rahul was appointed as the captain of KXIP after the franchise decided to let R Ashwin go. As for Gayle, he was retained by KXIP for IPL 2020.