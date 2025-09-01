Was Rahul Dravid expelled from Rajasthan Royals? Former RCB star makes shocking claims

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'

Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil, as Donald Trump aide has claimed? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healthy body

Delhi weather update: Flood alert issued for capital as Yamuna River nears danger mark, authorities advise residents to...

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

Why Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares rose over 16% today; know here

Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav

5 forgotten heritage sites Bollywood brought back to life

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why

Donald Trump responds after US court rules tariffs as illegal: ‘In many ways, US would become...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil, as Donald Trump aide has claimed? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Are Brahmins 'profiteering' from Russian oil? Who are Boston Brahmins?

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healthy body

Kalyani Priyadarshan Fitness Secrets: Diet, exercise, wellness secrets for healt

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Was Rahul Dravid expelled from Rajasthan Royals? Former RCB star makes shocking claims

A couple of days ago, Rajasthan Royals shared a post on its social media handles announcing that Rahul Dravid, the head coach, has decided to part ways with the franchise.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Was Rahul Dravid expelled from Rajasthan Royals? Former RCB star makes shocking claims
Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2025 season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, reports surfaced that Sanju Samson, their skipper, had urged team management to release him ahead of IPL 2026, making the rounds on social media. In the last week of the previous month, RR issued a statement announcing the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach. However, the team is again in the news when a former star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made shocking claims about Dravid's parting ways with the Royals.

 

Rahul Dravid kicked out of Rajasthan Royals?

 

Former RCB star AB de Villiers in a video on his YouTube channel, said, ''It sounds to me like it was an owner's call, a management kind of call. They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team, which he turned down. Maybe he was upset, and he wanted to still be involved in that dugout. Maybe it was his call. But Rahul leaves big footsteps behind and big shoes to fill. He is a larger-than-life kind of character and knows a lot about the game. I personally have spoken to youngsters before, where many speak about him having a huge influence on their careers.''

 

''Sometimes you see it in the Premier League as well, the football league, where the managers and the coaches are always under huge pressure to perform and to bring trophies home. And once they don’t, they start hearing from the owners and whoever makes the decisions for the various leagues, sorry, franchises, so we don’t know the facts really. It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of like he was kicked out, which is never ideal. But maybe Rajasthan have different ideas for the upcoming season. Maybe they want to shake things up a bit and move forward with that.''

 

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of RR on a multi-year contract. He was part of the franchise for five years, from 2011 to 2015, and also led the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Later, he mentored the Royals in the next two seasons.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav
Punit Balan: A New-Age custodian of Pune’s Ganeshotsav
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt, MAGA hat en route to...
'Trump is Dead' rumours debunked, President spotted in white polo T-shirt...
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam: 'Her love, wisdom, and presence will be...'
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note remembering beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist, announces exit from Bhojpuri industry: Watch
Anjali Raghav bashes Pawan Singh for inappropriately touching her waist
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin ride together in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it
PM Modi, Putin ride in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE