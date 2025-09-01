Was Rahul Dravid expelled from Rajasthan Royals? Former RCB star makes shocking claims

A couple of days ago, Rajasthan Royals shared a post on its social media handles announcing that Rahul Dravid, the head coach, has decided to part ways with the franchise.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, reports surfaced that Sanju Samson, their skipper, had urged team management to release him ahead of IPL 2026, making the rounds on social media. In the last week of the previous month, RR issued a statement announcing the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach. However, the team is again in the news when a former star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made shocking claims about Dravid's parting ways with the Royals.

Rahul Dravid kicked out of Rajasthan Royals?

Former RCB star AB de Villiers in a video on his YouTube channel, said, ''It sounds to me like it was an owner's call, a management kind of call. They gave him an option to have a broader role in the team, which he turned down. Maybe he was upset, and he wanted to still be involved in that dugout. Maybe it was his call. But Rahul leaves big footsteps behind and big shoes to fill. He is a larger-than-life kind of character and knows a lot about the game. I personally have spoken to youngsters before, where many speak about him having a huge influence on their careers.''

''Sometimes you see it in the Premier League as well, the football league, where the managers and the coaches are always under huge pressure to perform and to bring trophies home. And once they don’t, they start hearing from the owners and whoever makes the decisions for the various leagues, sorry, franchises, so we don’t know the facts really. It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of like he was kicked out, which is never ideal. But maybe Rajasthan have different ideas for the upcoming season. Maybe they want to shake things up a bit and move forward with that.''

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of RR on a multi-year contract. He was part of the franchise for five years, from 2011 to 2015, and also led the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Later, he mentored the Royals in the next two seasons.