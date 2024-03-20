'Was quite shocked...': R Ashwin reacts to Pat Cummins becoming Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024

It appeared that the franchise may have been swayed to retain Markram as captain, but ultimately, this was not the case.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has announced Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins as their skipper for the upcoming 2024 edition of the IPL. This decision was widely anticipated, especially considering the significant investment of INR 20.5 crore made by SRH in acquiring Cummins. Despite this, Aiden Markram, who captained the team last year, demonstrated strong leadership by guiding the Sunrisers satellite side in SA20 Eastern Cape to a second consecutive title. It appeared that the franchise may have been swayed to retain Markram as captain, but ultimately, this was not the case.

During his analysis of all 10 IPL franchises on his YouTube channel, senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin expressed surprise at SRH's decision. He noted that Markram had performed well in his limited opportunities as captain, despite facing challenges during the previous IPL season.

"Sunrisers have hit two titles back to back at the SA20. They’ve done it with two extraordinary teams. I was quite shocked, actually. They have made Pat Cummins the captain," Ashwin said.

"I was having a small hunch that they would go with Markram. Markram had an extraordinary season for his franchise in the SA20. The cross-pollination would have been amazing," he added.

Cummins has been on a winning streak since taking on the role of Australian captain. Under his leadership, the team secured an Ashes victory, retained the Ashes in England, claimed the World Test Championship mace, and won the World Cup. Despite Ashwin's acknowledgment that Cummins was a clear choice if Markram was not retained, selecting four overseas stars poses a significant challenge for the Orange Army.

"Pat Cummins is a no-brainer. But with Cummins as a captain, they will have a problem of plenty in the team with so many stars. Keeping Travis Head as backup, they would go for Markram, Pat Cummins, (Heinrich) Klaasen, and (Wanindu) Hasaranga. “Because Hasaranga is a crucial facet for them. If they decide Hasaranga is not needed, in some venues they can play (Fazalhaq) Farooqi or Marco Jansen instead of him," Ashwin added.

Also read| IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Performers list, date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here