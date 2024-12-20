Shaw expressed his disappointment at being excluded from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took to social media to share his statistics in an attempt to justify his selection.

Prithvi Shaw's journey from being hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar to struggling to secure a spot in the Mumbai squad has been nothing short of surprising. Achieving success in the world of sports requires unwavering dedication, hard work, and discipline to excel at the highest level. Unfortunately, Shaw fell short in meeting the necessary requirements of a professional athlete, particularly in terms of fitness, which ultimately hindered his progress.

Shaw expressed his disappointment at being excluded from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and took to social media to share his statistics in an attempt to justify his selection. However, his performance alone was not the sole reason for his omission. A Mumbai Cricket Association official revealed that Shaw's poor fitness, lack of discipline, and attitude issues were the primary factors behind his exclusion. It was reported that Shaw would leave the team hotel at night and return in the early hours of the morning, often missing crucial training sessions, much to the frustration of his senior teammates.

"In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw. The ball would pass near him and he would barely be able to get to it," the official said on conditions of anonymity to the PTI

"Even while batting, we could see he was troubled reaching to the ball. His fitness, discipline and attitude are poor and it is pretty simple, there cannot be different rules for different players, even the seniors in the team have started complaining about his attitude now," he added.

The official emphasized that Shaw's social media posts will not influence the selectors' decisions.

"You would be wrong to think such posts on social media would have any impact on the Mumbai selectors and the MCA," he added.

His One Day International (ODI) and T20 International career have also failed to gain momentum, as he has not played any white-ball cricket for India since 2021. These statistics are disappointing for a player who was once considered the future star of Indian cricket.

Numerous former players have voiced their concerns about his behavior and attitude, both on and off the field. A recent setback for him was his inability to attract any bidders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, despite setting a relatively low base price of Rs 75 lakh.

"I'll tell you one thing. No one is Shaw's enemy. He is his own enemy," the MCA official stated.

