'Was not feeling respected...': Yuvraj Singh opens up on career struggles, mental pressure and selection uncertainty

Yuvraj Singh is celebrated as one of India's finest players for his ability to clinch tough victories. India secured two World Cup trophies in a span of just four years, largely due to his exceptional batting skills. Whether it was smashing six sixes in a single over against Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup or being awarded the best player of the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was the team's heartbeat. His impact extended beyond mere runs.

Even today, India finds it challenging to identify a middle-order batsman who can fill the number four position as seamlessly as he did. Additionally, his knack for taking crucial wickets when the team needed them most made him an invaluable asset to the lineup.

Like every great athlete, Yuvraj Singh encountered a tough phase. After completing his cancer treatment, his performance became less stable, although he still delivered a few remarkable innings. Between 2012 and 2017, he oscillated between being in and out of the team, ultimately playing his last match against the West Indies in 2017.

In that same year, he reignited his old brilliance by scoring 150 runs against England, marking his highest score ever. He officially retired from professional cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Yuvraj recounted a candid conversation with MS Dhoni, who was straightforward with him. Dhoni conveyed that the team management was no longer considering him for their long-term plans. It was likely during this moment that Yuvraj recognized he was no longer enjoying the game, feeling as though he had lost his enthusiasm for cricket.

“I got to that stage where my career had become a burden. So, I was not enjoying my game. It’s a very thin line. I had a feeling that ‘why am I playing cricket when I’m not enjoying it?’ I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected. And I feel ‘Why do I need to do this when I don’t have it?” Yuvraj told Sania Mirza on the latter’s YouTube show ‘Serving it Up with Sania’.

“When the game has given me so much, I’ve given my best. So why am I lingering on to something that I’m not enjoying? Why do I need to play? To prove what? I can’t do more than this, mentally or physically. It was hurting me, so I decided to stop. The day I decided to stop, I was myself again.”

In fact, the years from 2014 to 2017 proved to be quite tough for Yuvraj Singh. Throughout this period, he managed to achieve only one score exceeding fifty in T20 matches, along with just two significant scores in one-day internationals. As numerous talented newcomers began to emerge in the team, Yuvraj's performance declined, making it increasingly difficult for him to secure a consistent place in the starting lineup.

