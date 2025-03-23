SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan wasted no time in leaving his mark for Sunrisers Hyderabad, delivering a sensational century in his debut match for the franchise.

In an exhilarating display of power hitting, Ishan Kishan hammered an undefeated 106 runs off only 47 balls against the Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. His stunning innings, which included 11 fours and six big sixes, not only propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory, but also enthralled their fans.

After being released by the Mumbai Indians following the IPL 2024 season, where he racked up 320 runs in 14 matches, Kishan was eager to prove his worth. Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped him up for a hefty INR 11.25 crore during the IPL 2025 auction, and the left-handed batsman wasted no time showing that the franchise made a smart investment. With his aggressive style, Kishan tore apart the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack, reaching his century in just 45 balls—a debut record for SRH.





Social media was buzzing with admiration for Kishan's outstanding performance. One excited fan declared, "Ishan Kishan became the first batsman to score a hundred while making his debut for SRH. Ishan completed his hundred in 45 balls. ." Another fan took a philosophical approach, stating, "Ishan Kishan is the perfect example of how leaving a toxic work environment can do wonders for your career."

Kishan's innings was more than just personal triumph; it was a powerful message. His daring batting and crisp hitting decimated Rajasthan's bowling lineup, notably star bowler Jofra Archer, who struggled to manage the left-hander. Sunrisers Hyderabad is known for its aggressive style of play, and Kishan's addition to their batting order adds another explosive aspect.

As speculation about Kishan's probable comeback to the international stage grows, fans are hopeful that this will be his breakout season.

