Was India's women's World Cup win 'manifested' after meeting King Charles? Amol Muzumdar shares story With PM Modi - Watch

India women’s World Cup triumph gets an unexpected twist as Amol Muzumdar reveals a unique “manifestation” story involving a meeting with King Charles. Muzumdar recounts the amusing episode to PM Modi, sparking curiosity about whether the royal encounter played a role in India’s success.

India made history on November 2 (Sunday) by defeating South Africa in the final, securing their first-ever Women's World Cup title in Navi Mumbai. The groundbreaking team captured the hearts of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised them with high accolades. Following their victory, the team received an invitation from him to visit and engage with him at his residence on 10, Janpath. During this meeting, head coach Amol Muzumdar recounted a humorous incident involving King Charles III that even brought a smile to PM Modi's face.

During the Indian women's team's tour to England in June, they had the chance to meet King Charles. However, due to protocol, only 20 individuals were permitted to meet him at Buckingham Palace. This meant that the 15 players and five support staff members were included, leaving many others behind.

On that occasion, they expressed their desire not for a photograph with the King, but rather with PM Modi after their World Cup triumph. Thus, their wish came true, leaving the Prime Minister in fits of laughter.

“In June we were in England, there we met King Charles. However, they had this protocol that only 20 members can attend. So, the support staff couldn’t attend. I told them, ‘Extremely sorry but the protocol is for just 20 members’. They then manifested: ‘We don’t want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5’. Today is that day," Amol Muzumdar said.

The victory at the World Cup marked a pivotal chapter in the history of Indian women's cricket. After facing defeat in the finals in both 2005 and 2017, the Indian women's team was resolute in their quest to break their ICC trophy drought, leaving no effort spared to forge an unforgettable legacy.

The journey to the championship was fraught with challenges, as three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England put their campaign in jeopardy. However, the team's indomitable spirit and relentless determination led to a remarkable turnaround. They triumphed over New Zealand in a crucial knockout match, defeated Australia in the semifinals, and ultimately overcame South Africa in the final, clinching their first-ever World Cup title.

In a recent meeting with the players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the significant success attained by the women's team. He recalled meeting them after their defeat in the 2017 World Cup final and expressed his joy at seeing them triumphantly return with the trophy eight years later.

"You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad," Modi said.

