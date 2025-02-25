Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not covering the Rawalpindi ground during heavy rain. Group 2 teams, Australia and South Africa were scheduled to lock horns in Rawalpindi in the 7th game of ICC CHampions Trophy 2025.

Australia vs South Africa match in Rawalpindi is in jeopardy due to heavy rain and could be called off soon. Several pictures of the ground covered with waterproof sheets were shared by ICC on its social media accounts. However, in these pictures, the pitch and its nearby area are seen under the covers. Reacting to it, former Indian cricketer Mohammed has blasted out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not covering the ground fully. Calling it a 'shame', Kaif even asked the host nation whether the ICC money was utilised wisely.

Taking to his X handle, Kaif shared a picture of the ground and wrote, ''It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts?''

See the post:

It's a shame that the Rawalpindi ground isn't fully covered. Such an important match - SA vs Aus - might go down the drain because no one addressed this issue. Was the ICC money utilised wisely by hosts? pic.twitter.com/nPwthd1fji — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 25, 2025

For the unversed, Pakistan is hosting the ICC event for the first time in 29 years as its last tournament was the 1996 ODI World Cup. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, PCB was even running behind the deadline of renovating its Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore stadiums.

Meanwhile, the host nation became the first team among the seven others to get knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after facing a crushing defeat from New Zealand and India in the league stage. Talking about the AUS vs SA match, the match has been abandoned without a single ball bowled and both teams share one point each.