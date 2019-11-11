'Was going for 6 sixes': From Shreyas Iyer smashing boundaries to Deepak Chahar's hat-trick, all on Chahal TV

Hat-trick stars Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar powered India to victory in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

Hat-trick stars Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar powered India to victory in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

After putting in such a splendid performance which helped India steal the series 2-1, the two were interviewed by the one and only Yuzvendra Chahal.

On appearing on the legspinner's "Chahal TV", the two were asked on their hat-tricks and what was going through their mind.

When asked Chahar about his 6 wickets from 7 runs and his hat-trick, the pacer responded saying, "I did not even know it was a hat-trick. I came to know at the end as the first wicket was taken in the last ball of the previous over.

"Its a really good feeling. You never imagine that one day, when you will be playing an international T20 match and you will take 6 wickets in four overs and give just seven runs.

"Even if you think about taking five wickets, you know you will give away 20-25 runs".

When questioned Iyer about his three-ball, three sixes, the batsman said, "I was going for six sixes, but I knew after hitting three, the bowler will throw in a yorker."But, in that situation, you can't do anything and when you hit three boundaries, you have to go for six sixes, any batsmen would do the same".

Chahal also asked Chahar about the dew on the Nagpur ground to which he replied, "Once you have played in Chennai, you get used to playing in dew. In the south, there is dew and sweat and together you get an understanding of the ball".

The interview ended with Iyer showing some magic tricks with cards.