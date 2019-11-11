'Was going for 6 sixes': From Shreyas Iyer smashing boundaries to Deepak Chahar's hat-trick, all on Chahal TV

Headlines

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

PM Modi to visit Pune tomorrow, will launch development projects, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Weight Loss: 10 health benefits of khichdi

10 Traditional dishes of India you must try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Was going for 6 sixes': From Shreyas Iyer smashing boundaries to Deepak Chahar's hat-trick, all on Chahal TV

Hat-trick stars Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar powered India to victory in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 11:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hat-trick stars Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar powered India to victory in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

After putting in such a splendid performance which helped India steal the series 2-1, the two were interviewed by the one and only Yuzvendra Chahal.

On appearing on the legspinner's "Chahal TV", the two were asked on their hat-tricks and what was going through their mind.

When asked Chahar about his 6 wickets from 7 runs and his hat-trick, the pacer responded saying, "I did not even know it was a hat-trick. I came to know at the end as the first wicket was taken in the last ball of the previous over.

"Its a really good feeling. You never imagine that one day, when you will be playing an international T20 match and you will take 6 wickets in four overs and give just seven runs.

"Even if you think about taking five wickets, you know you will give away 20-25 runs".

When questioned Iyer about his three-ball, three sixes, the batsman said, "I was going for six sixes, but I knew after hitting three, the bowler will throw in a yorker."But, in that situation, you can't do anything and when you hit three boundaries, you have to go for six sixes, any batsmen would do the same".

Chahal also asked Chahar about the dew on the Nagpur ground to which he replied, "Once you have played in Chennai, you get used to playing in dew. In the south, there is dew and sweat and together you get an understanding of the ball".

The interview ended with Iyer showing some magic tricks with cards.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE