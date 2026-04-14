'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Shane Warne's son has recently made shocking remarks about his father's demise, wherein he linked his untimely death to COVID-19 vaccines. Know the whole story below.

Over four years after the passing away of legendary spinner Shane Warne, his son Jackson made a shocking claim about his untimely passing. He linked the death of the legendary spinner to the COVID-19 vaccines, which he was 'forced to take for work'. For those unversed, Shane Warne passed away in March 2022 at the age of 52 in Thailand.

Shane Warne's son makes shocking claims over his untimely death

Speaking on a podcast '2 Worlds Collide', Jackson said, ''I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface, and that's one thing that I've always struggled with.''

Talking about his first reaction to his father's untimely demise, he added, ''My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine. It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt.''

Jackson also revealed that his father took multiple vaccines despite personal reluctance. ''Yes, a lot of people were dying of heart attacks before. But Dad was okay. I think he might have got three or four (vaccine doses). He didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else,'' he added.

''I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody. Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad,'' he concluded, sharing a glimpse of his father's lifestyle.