FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far

Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS conversion and sexual harassment case

Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Massive gold, agricultural land; How rich is new Bihar CM? know about his wife, and family's wealth

9 killed, dozens injured in blast at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

Bihar before and after Nitish Kumar: Law and order, infrastructure, economy - what changed in 20 years?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'

Nagraj Manjule credits Game Of Thrones for his streaming debut with Matka King

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in latest track O Sundari

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Was forced to take them Shane Warne son blames COVID19 vaccines for father death

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Shane Warne's son has recently made shocking remarks about his father's demise, wherein he linked his untimely death to COVID-19 vaccines. Know the whole story below.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims
Shane Warne died in March 2022, aged 52
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Over four years after the passing away of legendary spinner Shane Warne, his son Jackson made a shocking claim about his untimely passing. He linked the death of the legendary spinner to the COVID-19 vaccines, which he was 'forced to take for work'. For those unversed, Shane Warne passed away in March 2022 at the age of 52 in Thailand.

Shane Warne's son makes shocking claims over his untimely death

Speaking on a podcast '2 Worlds Collide', Jackson said, ''I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface, and that's one thing that I've always struggled with.''

Talking about his first reaction to his father's untimely demise, he added, ''My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine. It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt.''

Jackson also revealed that his father took multiple vaccines despite personal reluctance. ''Yes, a lot of people were dying of heart attacks before. But Dad was okay. I think he might have got three or four (vaccine doses). He didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else,'' he added.

''I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody. Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad,'' he concluded, sharing a glimpse of his father's lifestyle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far
Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arreste
Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'
Nagraj Manjule credits Game Of Thrones for his streaming debut with Matka King
Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video
Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in latest track O Sundari
'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims
Was forced to take them Shane Warne son blames COVID19 vaccines for father death
Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said
Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement