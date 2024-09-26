'Was dating an actress, told her let's not...': Yuvraj Singh reveals shocking tale from 2007 Australia tour

Yuvraj disclosed that the actress, who remains popular to this day, was in Australia for a film shoot and decided to join him in Canberra.

Yuvraj Singh recently shared a captivating story from his past, recounting a time when he was romantically involved with an actress back in 2007. The renowned cricketer, now happily married to Hazel Keech, reminisced about the period when he was dating an actress while representing Team India during the iconic test tour of 2007-08, which also included the infamous ‘Monkeygate’ incident in Sydney.

During the tour, Yuvraj disclosed that the actress, who remains popular to this day, was in Australia for a film shoot and decided to join him in Canberra. At the time, Yuvraj was facing a challenging phase in his career, struggling to perform well and feeling the weight of expectations upon him. Consequently, he made the difficult decision to prioritize his game and requested the actress to refrain from meeting him for the time being.

“I was dating an actress, I won’t name her; (She is) very good at the moment and very experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, listen, let’s not meet for a bit because I’m on Australia tour, and need to focus. She followed me to Canberra in the bus. In two Tests, I didn’t get many runs. And I was like, ‘what are you doing here?’ And she was like, ‘I want to spend time with you’,” he said, speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

“So, I met her in the night and we began chatting. I told her you need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine, because I’m on Australia tour and you know what that means. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase,” he added.

To Yuvraj's surprise, he discovered that his shoes had been mistakenly packed in the suitcase just 10 minutes before he had to board the team bus. Left with no other choice, the actress suggested that he wear her pink slip-ons. Reluctantly, Yuvraj donned the slip-ons as he had no alternative.

“In the morning, I was like ‘where are my shoes’? She said, ‘I packed them’. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus’? And she said, ‘Wear mine’. She had these pink slip-ons. And I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there,” Yuvraj said with a laugh.

Yuvraj was rumored to have dated a few actresses, like Kim Sharma and Deepika Padukone. In 2016, he tied the knot with Hazel Keech. Now, they have two adorable kids together.

Also read| Shakib Al Hasan announces T20I retirement, says Kanpur Test against India will be his last if...