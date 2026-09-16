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Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

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Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar unfairly dropped? Veteran pacer reacts to Team India snub and 2027 World Cup rumours

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on his absence from Team India’s plans and the speculation surrounding his chances of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran pacer has reacted to questions over his snub and discussed his future in Indian cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar unfairly dropped? Veteran pacer reacts to Team India snub and 2027 World Cup rumours
File Photo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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    RCB finally broke their title drought in IPL 2025—and then did it again in 2026, winning back-to-back trophies. At the heart of it all: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The veteran pacer took 17 wickets in 2025 then somehow raised the bar and grabbed 28 more in 2026, helping the franchise—Virat Kohli’s home since the league began in 2008—lift the trophy twice. Now everyone’s talking about Bhuvneshwar’s comeback to the Indian side especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching. Jasprit Bumrah’s injury struggles have left India light on pace options and with Mohammed Shami out of the picture the 36-year-old Bhuvi’s name is suddenly back in the mix.

    Strange thing is, Bhuvneshwar hasn’t played for India in any format since 2022. There was no big announcement or emotional farewell—he just quietly disappeared from the team sheet. Chatting on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel, Bhuvneshwar opened up about that strange period. “I'm not playing to prove anything, but I'd be happy to play for India again. I have gone past that time when I used to wait for the next series,” he said. He explained that he once got a call suggesting he’d be back for a couple of upcoming series. But that never materialized. “Till a few series. Because I had received a call. What they said, based on that, I felt maybe the next two series. But then I realised it's not what they said. It wasn't hurtful, because then I knew what was happening, and I made peace with it. It wasn't easy, but family played a big role,” he added.

    If he does make it back for the 2027 ODI World Cup, it’ll be his third appearance at the event. He played in 2015 and 2019 with India making the semifinals both times. South African conditions can suit him but honestly it’s a bit early to know exactly how things will shake out.

    The clock’s ticking now. Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill need to start building their squad early next year—to get their core settled and have backups ready by the time the World Cup rolls around. Big names like Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja aren’t certainties either; each has to prove there’s still enough left in the tank. Then there are hopefuls like Bhuvneshwar waiting for a call. Shami’s really not in the reckoning anymore and the team needs to manage Bumrah carefully to keep him fit. In the end, who boards the plane to South Africa—where the tournament returns after 24 years—remains an open question.

    Also read| Mohammad Yousuf defends ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup trophy row, accuses India of ‘arrogance’

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