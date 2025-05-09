Amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Pakistan and extended his support to the Indian armed forces.

As tensions between India and Pakistan are at their peak, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his strong support to the Indian armed forces. He took to his official X (previously called Twitter) handle to show his support for the Indian Army and take a jibe at Pakistan for their cowardly and unsuccessful attacks on several Indian cities. ''War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget,'' he wrote in his post.

Not only Sehwag, but another former Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, who was recently in a social media banter with ex-Pak spinner Shahid Afridi, reacted to the ongoing situation. ''Respect to our brave hearts for protecting our borders with such strength and stopping the drone attack on Jammu. India stands strong. Jai Hind!'' Shikhar wrote in his post.

Earlier this week, India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed over 2 dozen citizens. During the operation, Indian forces carried out precision strikes targeting terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).