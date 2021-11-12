'Waqt, jazbaat badal diye, phir se': Pakistan's heartbreaking loss to Australia in semis inspires hilarious memes

It was time for the Indian fans to get their time in the sun after Australia beat Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday in Dubai. Pakistan fans trended 'fixed' after the Indian team beat Afghanistan comprehensively in their third game of the tournament and the Indian fans got a perfect opportunity to retort.

Pakistan had the game in their hands for 36 overs of the game, however, let it slip in the last four overs as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade hit them like a truck at the death, resulting in a heart-breaking loss and knocked them out of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan got off to the best start possible after posting a strong total of 176 runs in the first innings as Shaheen Afridi dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh then took the attack to the opposition stitching a 50-run partnership in the next six overs.

After which, leg-spinner Shadab Khan ran riot as he triggered a middle-order collapse getting four wickets in his four overs, including the big one of David Warner, who had scored 49 runs off just 30 balls before that.

With 81 runs needed of 46 balls, with the last pair in, Pakistan would have thought that they have the game in the bag but Stoinis and Wade had other ideas.

Stoinis started the launch hitting Shadab for a six just after Glenn Maxwell had got out.

He then smashed a four off Hasan Ali and a six and a four of Haris Rau to keep Australia's hopes alive, however, it was Wade who landed the device blows. He hit a six and a four in the 18th over of the innings bowled by Hasan Ali.

Then in the 19th over, a dropped catch by Hasan followed by three sixes off Shaheen Afridi meant Matthew Wade had done the job for his side and Australia were through to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The thrilling loss of Pakistan inspired hilarious memes as the Indian fans especially got the opportunity to get back at their neighbours this time. Here are some of the reactions:

