Waqar Younis makes SHOCKING remark after India-Pak T20 WC clash, sparks furore

After Pakistan’s convincing win over India, Waqar Younis made shocking comments that have now sparked widespread uproar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2021, 10:27 PM IST

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 may have ended on Sunday, but the buzz around it seems unending. Pakistan’s maiden victory against India at the T20 World Cup was followed by several shocking and controversial comments from both the sides. The latest comment to spark furore comes from legendary Pakistani seamer Waqar Younis.

After Pakistan’s convincing win over India, Waqar Younis made some comments that have now sparked uproar. While talking to Pakistani news channel ARY News, the former Pak captain said, “Sabse acchhi baat jo Rizwan ne ki. Usne ground mein khade hoke Naamaz padhi, Hinduon ke beech mein....So that was really something very very special for me. (The best thing was what [Mohammad] Rizwan did. He offered Namaz prayers in the middle of the ground, in front of Hindus).”

 

 

However, on hearing what impressed Younis most, even the anchor and co-panellist and speedster Shoaib Akhtar were both seen embarrassed. Following the comments, several prominent personalities called out Waqar Younis for his comments.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and wrote, “For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible.”

 

 

After an underwhelming batting performance by India, the openers for Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, put in masterful performances and cruised to the target of 152 runs to win by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, last Sunday on October 24. Pakistan had lost all 12 limited overs World Cup matches against India before the historic win.

