Emotional Piyush Chawla shares comeback story, says 'wanted to do something special for my son'

The Mumbai Indians have made an impressive comeback in the latter half of the IPL 2023 season, after a rocky start. They have now secured the third spot in the table and are well on their way to securing a spot in the playoffs. While Suryakumar Yadav has been credited with finding his form again, it's important not to overlook the contributions of veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla. Chawla has been the unsung hero for MI, having picked up an impressive 19 wickets this season, making him the leading wicket-taker for the five-time champions.

Chawla recently shared an emotional story about his journey back to the top of his game. He recalled how Parthiv Patel and the Gujarat Cricket Association played a crucial role in his comeback, providing him with the opportunity to gain valuable practice by playing in domestic tournaments.

"Well, I just wanted to make a comeback because that urge was there to play. Earlier, I never used to go to all the camps, but this year I attended all the camps. Gujarat Cricket Association helped me a lot, and Parthiv Patel helped me a lot. After that, I played in all the tournaments, DY Patil, Mushtaq Ali, and Vijay Hazare. I wanted to bowl in the matches, at the nets I have bowled enough," said Chawla in an interaction with JioCinema.

Piyush Chawla, overcome with emotion, shared that his desire to make a comeback was largely motivated by his son. He expressed that his son has never had the opportunity to witness him play at the highest level, and this has been a driving force behind his decision to return to the game.

"It means a lot (this season) because it's not only about the comeback. I wanted to play for my son as well because he had not seen me playing. When he saw me, he was too young. Now he has started understanding it better although he is still 6. But he really follows the game and understands the game. So I really wanted to play the game and do something special for him. He reviews the game immediately after the game. He sits with me or over a phone call. He is my biggest critic." the veteran leg-spinner said.

Chawla has exhibited exceptional control and guile while bowling, effortlessly deceiving opposition batters for MI. He is among the top 5 wicket-takers of the season and boasts the best economy rate of 7.59. When asked about his approach to the comeback season, Chawla credited the team management for providing him with a conducive environment to excel in IPL 2023.

"Nobody put any pressure on me, I knew I had to take responsibility (after injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer). The wickets are very important, as a leg-spinner my job was to look for wickets," he said.

