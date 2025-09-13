'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

A recent remark by Taliban leader Anas Haqqani regarding Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media, generating significant buzz amidst the ongoing Asia Cup. The comment comes as a surprising point of discussion, especially given the political and social context surrounding Afghanistan-India teams.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket following his victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He also stepped away from Test cricket prior to the tour in England. Currently, he is only participating in ODIs for India. Many fans expressed their disappointment over the superstar batter's retirement from the longest format of the game. Surprisingly, a notable figure has joined this extensive list of fans, namely Taliban leader Anas Haqqani.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both retired around the same period, just ahead of the England series. In a recent episode of Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Anas Haqqani remarked that while he found Rohit's retirement to be justified, he disagreed with Kohli's choice to retire. He even urged Kohli to continue playing until he reaches the age of 50.

“I don’t know the reason behind Virat Kohli’s (Test) retirement. Very few people across the world are that special,” Haqqani remarked. “I would like him to play till 50. Maybe he was irritated by the media in India. He still had time.”

Haqqani’s remarks highlight the extensive influence of Kohli, which crosses political and cultural boundaries. Frequently considered one of the finest cricketers of the modern era, Kohli declared his retirement from the longest format of the sport in May.

Recently, Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk through the picturesque streets of London, taking some time to relax together. The couple, recognized for their down-to-earth demeanor despite their international fame, also paused to engage in conversation with several locals during their walk, earning admiration for their kindness and humility.

India's next engagement will be an ODI series, as they head to Australia in October for a white-ball tour. This series includes three ODIs, with the first match scheduled for October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Virat Kohli will be back in action for this match, and Rohit Sharma will also return to play in this game.

