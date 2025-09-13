Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Bengaluru to face massive power and water supply cuts on THESE dates; Check timings and affected areas

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match prediction - who will win BAN vs SL today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

Delhi's Taj Hotel receives bomb threat: 'Guests will be sent to god'

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan bashes 'control freak' Kunickaa Sadanand for commenting on Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, watch

Dengue, malaria risk rises: Symptoms, prevention you must know

Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident' in Mumbai, gets 45 stitches

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain hospitalised after 'painful accident'

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch

A recent remark by Taliban leader Anas Haqqani regarding Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media, generating significant buzz amidst the ongoing Asia Cup. The comment comes as a surprising point of discussion, especially given the political and social context surrounding Afghanistan-India teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

'Wanted him to play...': Amid IND-PAK Asia Cup buzz, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani's remark on Virat Kohli goes viral - Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket following his victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. He also stepped away from Test cricket prior to the tour in England. Currently, he is only participating in ODIs for India. Many fans expressed their disappointment over the superstar batter's retirement from the longest format of the game. Surprisingly, a notable figure has joined this extensive list of fans, namely Taliban leader Anas Haqqani.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both retired around the same period, just ahead of the England series. In a recent episode of Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Anas Haqqani remarked that while he found Rohit's retirement to be justified, he disagreed with Kohli's choice to retire. He even urged Kohli to continue playing until he reaches the age of 50.

“I don’t know the reason behind Virat Kohli’s (Test) retirement. Very few people across the world are that special,” Haqqani remarked. “I would like him to play till 50. Maybe he was irritated by the media in India. He still had time.”

Haqqani’s remarks highlight the extensive influence of Kohli, which crosses political and cultural boundaries. Frequently considered one of the finest cricketers of the modern era, Kohli declared his retirement from the longest format of the sport in May.

Recently, Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted enjoying a leisurely walk through the picturesque streets of London, taking some time to relax together. The couple, recognized for their down-to-earth demeanor despite their international fame, also paused to engage in conversation with several locals during their walk, earning admiration for their kindness and humility.

India's next engagement will be an ODI series, as they head to Australia in October for a white-ball tour. This series includes three ODIs, with the first match scheduled for October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Virat Kohli will be back in action for this match, and Rohit Sharma will also return to play in this game.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Agha fires warning shot at India ahead of high-voltage encounter, says 'we are....'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father
'I'll walk nude at MCG if...': Former Australian batter makes bold bet
Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar, Bengal on high alert
Massive Prison Break: Over 35 inmates nabbed on Nepal-India border; UP, Bihar...
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?
Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace, Kuki-Meitei reconciliation?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE