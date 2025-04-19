Recently, a quote attributed to Preity Zinta, the owner of Punjab Kings, has been making the rounds. She supposedly remarked that Rishabh Pant is a big name, but he’s been falling short in terms of his performances.

Punjab Kings are off to an incredible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, led by Shreyas Iyer. Before the IPL 2025 auction, Punjab had their eyes set on both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, but due to the circumstances, they could only place a bid for Iyer. Interestingly, Pant seemed quite relieved not to be picked up by the Punjab franchise and was thrilled to join the Lucknow Super Giants for a record-breaking fee of INR 27 crore after being let go by the Delhi Capitals. As PBKS enjoys a stronger season compared to LSG, a quote attributed to Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta went viral on social media, although it was later revealed to be fake.

In this supposed quote, Zinta appeared to compare Iyer and Pant, labeling Pant as a 'big name' and Iyer as a 'big performer.' However, the Bollywood star took to social media to clarify that the quote was indeed a fabrication.

"We had both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer- options we could have taken in the team. But we wanted a big performer, not a big name...so we took Shreyas Iyer in the team," the quote read.

"I'm so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!", she said.

Rishabh Pant had said in an interview that I could go anywhere but not to Punjab Kings.



But now Punjab owner Preity Zinta exposed Rishabh Pant and said, "WE HAD BOTH RISHABH PANT AND SHREYAS IYER- OPTIONS WE COULD HAVE TAKEN IN THE TEAM. BUT WE WANTED A BIG PERFORMER, NOT A BIG… pic.twitter.com/FT9CVuC65W April 19, 2025

Despite being the most expensive player in IPL history, Pant has struggled to establish himself as a consistent batsman this season. He has only scored 103 runs, including one half-century, in his seven games for LSG. Iyer, on the other hand, has scored 257 runs in the same number of games for the Punjab Kings and has been on fire. He has helped PBKS win five of their seven games thus far, and he has reached the 50-run milestone three times.

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets on Friday night at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in an exciting game marred by rain, earning second place on the standings. On Sunday afternoon, the two teams will play again at Mullanpur, Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

While RCB has been outstanding, winning all four of their away games, PBKS has only won two of their three IPL 2025 games in Mullanpur thus far.

Also read| WrestleMania 41 live streaming: Where and when to watch WWE event live in India on TV, online?