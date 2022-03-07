Not just Indians but even Pakistani fans of Virat Kohli are waiting for his 71st century - See pic

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has fans all over the world and surely, one thing all have been waiting for is his 71st international century. Recently, the batter played his 100th Test game against Sri Lanka at home and the Indian team made sure to make it special for him.

Surely, he did not score a 100 on this milestone game, but fans all over are still eagerly waiting for the ton to come, which has been missing for two years. In fact, fans from across the border have also made sure the batsman knows that all are looking forwards to seeing the 'Run Machin' reaching the triple-digit.

In the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi, a spectator was spotted holding a poster in which the text read: "We want your 71st century in Pakistan." Soon after, the picture went viral in no time and even became a talking point.

Some Virat Kohli fans have made a wish during Rawalpindi Test at Pindi Cricket Stadium #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/mrKEaPFQEe March 6, 2022

It must be noted that India had last toured their neighbouring country way back in 2008 and Kohli is yet to play an international game in Pakistan. Kohli was not part of the Indian setup back then and with all the international tension between the two sides, it remains to see whether the fan's desire could be fulfilled.

The two teams haven't played any bilateral series since a decade and hence, they only meet in multi-national tournaments like World Cups, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup.

As for Kohli, in the 1st Test Test against Sri Lanka, he fell prey to Lasith Embuldeniya after he scored 45. The Men in Blue saw all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja score 175* and his heroics helped India clinch the contest by an innings and 222 runs.