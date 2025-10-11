'Want to play but...': Ravindra Jadeja drops truth bomb on ODI future after Australia tour snub; names Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

Jadeja's exclusion comes in a phase where India is transitioning its ODI team under new captain Shubman Gill, who has highlighted the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Australia series but did not mention Jadeja explicitly.

India's prominent all-rounder, Jadeja, shared significant news regarding his ODI career while attending the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. On the second day of the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jadeja delivered an impressive performance, claiming three wickets.

Notably, Jadeja was omitted from India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19. While both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their highly anticipated returns to the format, Jadeja's absence sparked speculation, leading many to wonder if the veteran cricketer had played his final ODI for India.

Having been part of the Indian team that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, Jadeja expressed that he was not taken aback by his exclusion from the ODI lineup. He mentioned that the selectors, along with coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, had previously communicated the reasons for his omission. The 36-year-old remains hopeful about his prospects for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

"I want to play [ODIs], but it’s not in my hands," Jadeja said at the post-day press conference. “At the end of the day, the team management, captain, and the coach think a certain way. They must have a reason for not selecting me for this series. They did speak to me; it wasn’t a surprise to me. I didn’t find out until the team was announced. That’s good that the captain, the selectors, and the coach informed me about their thinking," Jadeja said at the end of the second day's play in New Delhi.

In the meantime, Jadeja has been showcasing exceptional form in Test cricket, making a significant impact in the current series against the West Indies. His performance helped to limit the West Indies to 140/4 at the end of the day. He entered this match following a stunning century in the first Test held in Ahmedabad, where he was named Player of the Match.

"I am happy about that, but obviously, the next time I get the chance, I will do what I have been doing for so long. And the major tournaments, like the World Cup, if I can do well in the ODIs before that and get the chance for it, then I will do my best for Indian cricket. Winning the 50-over World Cup is everyone’s dream. We missed it marginally the last time, so if possible, we will try to go all the way this time," Jadeja said.

Significantly, Jadeja will reach the age of 38 during the 2027 World Cup, which may pose challenges for him in competing against players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. This is particularly true given that the pitches in Africa are less conducive to spin bowling compared to those in India. Throughout his career, Jadeja has played in 204 ODI matches for India, accumulating a total of 2806 runs and taking 231 wickets.

