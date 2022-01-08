Want to known how much Virat Kohli charges per Instagram post in India? Read details HERE

In or out of form, the brand value of Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli does not look to diminish anytime soon. The man manages to sell stadium tickets with his name just present in the squad list when it comes to overseas clashes.

While football star Cristiano Ronaldo has crazy fame on Instagram when it comes to sports personalities, Kohli is also not far behind and has the highest number of followers - 177 million - in India on the photosharing app. In fact, where the Portuguese player charged a whopping $1,604,000 per post in 2021, Kohli is ranked 19th on the list and charges $680,000 (Around 5,06,00,000 INR).

Besides, Kohli, the only other Indian in the top fifty list includes actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is listed 27th and charges $403,000 fees per Instagram post. According to Forbes India, these two Indian celebrities had made a huge amount by posting promotional posts on social media.

Talking about Kohli, since his debut in 2008, he has become one of the most sought-after personalities on and off-field. He has endorsed many brands and even appeared in many commercials.

Called the 'run-machine,' Kohli was also one of the most searched sports personalities on Yahoo's list in the year 2021 and he had also become the first Indian celebrity to have 150 million Instagram followers in September 2021.

Virat Kohli in South Africa:

Currently playing Test series against the Proteas, Kohli had missed the second game after suffering a back spasm on the match day. The visitors had started the series with a bang and won the first Test, however, India lost the second Test by seven wickets in Johannesburg.

The 33-year-old will now be looking to make a comeback in the third and final Test which will also be the decider. The right-hand batter will also be playing his 99th Test match if he is fit for the third and final Test match in Cape Town.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul and Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had mentioned of Kohli doing fine and should be fit for the final match.