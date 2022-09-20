Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Want to entertain fans once again with by attacking batting approach, Virender Sehwag opens up on playing in LLC

Virender Sehwag will be seen once again on the cricket field as he leads the Gujarat giants in the ongoing season of Legends League Cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Want to entertain fans once again with by attacking batting approach, Virender Sehwag opens up on playing in LLC
Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricket team opening batsman Virendra Sehwag said on Monday that he was looking forward to regaling sports lovers with his dazzling knocks on the cricketing field in the ongoing Legends League. 

READ: Virat Kohli's 71 international centuries is something which most of the cricketers can't achieve: Aaron Finch

Following a dazzling start, Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants looks to build on the winning momentum in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Gujarat Giants defeated India Capitals in the league opener with Ireland`s star batsman Kevin O`Brien slamming a century.

With the global cricketing legends turning the clock back with their return on the field, one of India's greatest openers Sehwag is keen to impress his fans once again by scoring runs for his side, Gujarat Giants, in the ongoing league."It was a great start. Kevin scored a century and our bowlers also played well. With this opportunity to return to the cricketing field, I would try to entertain fans once again with my batting. And I hope our team keeps playing well and wins the trophy," Sehwag said while addressing the media during the Gujarat Giants' press conference here on Monday. 

Skipper Sehwag was accompanied by the former India pacer and Gujarat Giants' coach, Venkatesh Prasad along with the players, Parthiv Patel and O'Brien. Through Team Gujarat Giants, Adani Sportsline has invested in franchise cricket with an aim to engage and connect with cricket fans.

READ: Pakistan cricket team unveils its new jersey ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I Cricket World Cup, check pics

"The ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket has been witnessing the participation of many cricketing greats from across the world.

Gujarat Giants' squad also consists of legendary cricketers such as T-20 Boss Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann among others."I always loved playing cricket in India. Fans are very passionate. I have never been to Lucknow before, so I`m super excited to get to the ground and play. Great franchise and team behind us," O'Brien commented.

Gujarat Giants squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashok Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O`Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.