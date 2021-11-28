IND vs NZ: Will Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai NOT allow spectators for 2nd Test?

With the first Test match underway in Kanpur and the two sides - India and New Zealand - playing Day 4 at Green Park, the action will soon shift to Mumbai where the teams will face again for the 2nd Test.

With the second game all set to take place at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, one thing all wanted to know was the number of spectators that will be allowed to watch the game.

It has been announced that spectators will be allowed in the second Test but only fill 25 per cent of the stadium's capacity. Wankhede has the capacity of 30,000 spectators and an MCA official stated that they are trying to push the capacity to 50 per cent. However, the Maharashtra government has as of now approved the stadium being filled to 25 per cent.

"As per the general order of the Maharashtra government signed by the chief secretary, 25 per cent crowd is allowed for the Wankhede Test as of now. MCA is still hopeful that they may give us 50 per cent crowd permission," the official said as quoted by the Indian Express.

2nd Test in Mumbai:

India is currently playing its first Test in Kanpur, and Indian skipper Virat Kohli will join the action with his men in Mumbai for the 2nd game.

The last Test match which was held at the stadium was against England in 2016 December.