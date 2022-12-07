Wanindu Hasaranga bags first ever hat-trick in Lanka Premier League history

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga led his franchise Kandy Falcons to a massive victory by completing a stunning hattrick against the Colombo Stars in the second game of the Lanka Premier League 2022 edition.

READ: AUS vs WI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins to miss second Test, Scott Boland named replacement

The leg-spinner, who is one of the best in world cricket achieved this feat while competing for Kandy Falcons against Colombo Stars in LPL 2022 on Tuesday, December 6. Hasaranga dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell and Seekkuge Prasanna with 39 runs on the board.

The Colombo Stars were reduced to 39 for 6 after Hasaranga’s hattrick and never looked like coming back in the game. Hasaranga finished with 4/14 in his three overs and led his team from the front with a brilliant bowling display.

Colombo Stars were bundled out for a total of just 90 runs as Kandy Falcons won the game by a massive margin of 109 runs. Meanwhile, Hasaranga was delighted to pick up the hattrick and said that he has always given his best whether he leads his team or not.

“Credit to our batters. My second T20 hat-trick. I am really happy. That's what experience does. First two wickets I tried to bowl at the sticks and decided to bowl the googly. I am trying to take more responsibilty as a captain. I always try to do my best whether I am a captain or not,” Hasaranga told in the post-match conference.

READ: 'Discussed about the mistakes we committed as a team during 1st ODI and will overcome them', says Shikhar Dhawan

Meanwhile, Andre Fletcher was the batter who did all the damage against Colombo Stars in the first innings. The Caribbean lad remained unbeaten on 102 off 67 balls with 11 fours and three sixes in his innings and demolished the opposition bowling attack. He stitched an opening partnership of 156 runs with Pathum Nissanka, who scored a 41-ball 71 and propelled the total to 199 for 1 in the 20 overs.