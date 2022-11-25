Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Wales vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for WAL vs IRN at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 17

Check out our dream11 prediction for the upcoming match between Wales and Iran in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Wales vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for WAL vs IRN at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 17
Gereth Bale

The second round of fixtures in FIFA World CUP 2022 in the group stages will be kickstarted with Wales vs Iran match. Both teams evaded a win in their first game and anything apart from 3 points here would be a dent on their World Cup campaign. 

READ: 'Brilliant knock Dhawan,' fans react as Shikhar Dhawan scores half-century in the first ODI against New Zealand

England routed Iran 6-2 in their last match and faced an uphill task as far as qualification to the round of 16 is concerned. Meanwhile, Wales snatched a 1-1 draw against the United States, courtesy of Gareth Bale’s goal from the spot.

Neco Williams from Wales did have an injury scare in the first half but luckily for them, it was nothing serious and he was able to continue. Kieffer Moore was brought on in the second half against USA and his spirited display should mean that he starts in this all-important clash for Wales.

Iran will consider themselves unlucky that their keeper, Ali Beiranvand won’t be able to take part in this game. He suffered a concussion in their opener against England, and keeping in line with the protocol, he will not be part of the Welsh game. 

Wales vs Iran: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hennessey

Defenders: Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Cheshmi

Midfielders: Neco Williams, Ramsey, Jahanbakhsh

Forwards: Bale, Taremi, Moore

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo stars as Portugal survive Ghana scare and win by 3-2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran - XIs

Wales: Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams; Daniel James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Iran: Hossein Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.