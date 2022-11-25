Wales vs Iran Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for WAL vs IRN at FIFA World Cup 2022, match 17

Gereth Bale

The second round of fixtures in FIFA World CUP 2022 in the group stages will be kickstarted with Wales vs Iran match. Both teams evaded a win in their first game and anything apart from 3 points here would be a dent on their World Cup campaign.

England routed Iran 6-2 in their last match and faced an uphill task as far as qualification to the round of 16 is concerned. Meanwhile, Wales snatched a 1-1 draw against the United States, courtesy of Gareth Bale’s goal from the spot.

Neco Williams from Wales did have an injury scare in the first half but luckily for them, it was nothing serious and he was able to continue. Kieffer Moore was brought on in the second half against USA and his spirited display should mean that he starts in this all-important clash for Wales.

Iran will consider themselves unlucky that their keeper, Ali Beiranvand won’t be able to take part in this game. He suffered a concussion in their opener against England, and keeping in line with the protocol, he will not be part of the Welsh game.

Wales vs Iran: Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hennessey

Defenders: Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Cheshmi

Midfielders: Neco Williams, Ramsey, Jahanbakhsh

Forwards: Bale, Taremi, Moore

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran - XIs

Wales: Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams; Daniel James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Iran: Hossein Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi