On the occasion of Father's Day, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram which will surely melt your heart. Check it out.

Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricketer, has posted something on his Instagram handle which might get you teary-eyed. On the occasion of Father's Day, Shikhar Dhawan wished himself on behalf of his son and posted a special message for Zoraver. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself playing with his son during an outing. ''Happy Father's Day to me. Always there for you, Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you,'' he wrote along with the video.

Post his separation from his former wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Shikhar Dhawan has been quite vocal about not been able to meet his son in person for two years. Earlier this year, he said, ''It's been two years since I saw my son. It's been a year since we talked. Because I'm blocked from everywhere. Of course, it's difficult. But... You learn to live with it, and I miss him. But again, I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I'm talking to my son every day. I'm hugging him.''

Apart from missing his son, Shikhar Dhawan also shared a special Instagram post for his dad on Father's Day. ''Papa, you’re my strength, my pillar, and of course my forever hero. Happy Fathers Day!'' he wrote along with a series of pictures in the post.

Shikhar Dhawan's international career at a glance

In the 167 One Day Internationals, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6.793 runs, which includes 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In the red-ball format of the game, he scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches, including 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries. Dhawan has played 68 T20Is so far, wherein he scored 1,759 runs, including 11 fifties.