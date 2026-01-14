FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo

Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career

Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi

Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family, raises conflict of interest questions

AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch

Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment

Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career

Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly dera

Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi

Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed mentor of the Pakistan women’s team following their disappointing World Cup campaign. The PCB hopes his experience will rebuild confidence, strengthen leadership and improve performances as the side prepares for upcoming international series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former fast bowler for Pakistan and previous national selector, Wahab Riaz, has been named the mentor for the Pakistani women's team ahead of the upcoming white-ball series in South Africa. This series, commencing on February 10 and featuring both ODIs and T20Is, represents a significant advancement for the team as they aim to address their recent challenges on the global stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Wahab Riaz's appointment on Wednesday. He will be joined by former players Imran Farhat and Abdul Rehman during the trip to provide guidance and support to the women's team. Following a tough World Cup campaign, the leadership group is eager to restore the team's competitiveness.

Fatima Sana will lead the Pakistani women's team throughout the South Africa tour in both ODI and T20I formats. This series marks their first international outing after a disappointing performance at the ICC Women's World Cup held in November in India and Sri Lanka, where Pakistan finished last among eight teams, making this assignment particularly significant.

As a consequence of the women's team's World Cup results, Mohammad Wasim, the former head coach, was dismissed. Wahab Riaz, who has been involved with the PCB in various capacities over the past two years, is now overseeing the team's training camp in Karachi as they prepare for the South Africa tour.

The squad for the South Africa series features several notable changes. Two uncapped players, Saira Jabeen and Humna Bilal, have been included in the T20I team, providing emerging talent with an opportunity to debut internationally. Meanwhile, Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Tasmia Rubab, and Ayesha Zafar have been selected for the ODI team.

The South Africa tour is particularly crucial as it plays a vital role in Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup in June. The team management aims to leverage this series to build momentum and finalize their combinations before the international tournament.

Also read| 'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly dera
Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi
Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela
Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family, raises conflict of interest questions
Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family
AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch
AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Mythri Movie Makers film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement