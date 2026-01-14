Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has been appointed mentor of the Pakistan women’s team following their disappointing World Cup campaign. The PCB hopes his experience will rebuild confidence, strengthen leadership and improve performances as the side prepares for upcoming international series.

Former fast bowler for Pakistan and previous national selector, Wahab Riaz, has been named the mentor for the Pakistani women's team ahead of the upcoming white-ball series in South Africa. This series, commencing on February 10 and featuring both ODIs and T20Is, represents a significant advancement for the team as they aim to address their recent challenges on the global stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Wahab Riaz's appointment on Wednesday. He will be joined by former players Imran Farhat and Abdul Rehman during the trip to provide guidance and support to the women's team. Following a tough World Cup campaign, the leadership group is eager to restore the team's competitiveness.

Fatima Sana will lead the Pakistani women's team throughout the South Africa tour in both ODI and T20I formats. This series marks their first international outing after a disappointing performance at the ICC Women's World Cup held in November in India and Sri Lanka, where Pakistan finished last among eight teams, making this assignment particularly significant.

As a consequence of the women's team's World Cup results, Mohammad Wasim, the former head coach, was dismissed. Wahab Riaz, who has been involved with the PCB in various capacities over the past two years, is now overseeing the team's training camp in Karachi as they prepare for the South Africa tour.

The squad for the South Africa series features several notable changes. Two uncapped players, Saira Jabeen and Humna Bilal, have been included in the T20I team, providing emerging talent with an opportunity to debut internationally. Meanwhile, Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Tasmia Rubab, and Ayesha Zafar have been selected for the ODI team.

The South Africa tour is particularly crucial as it plays a vital role in Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup in June. The team management aims to leverage this series to build momentum and finalize their combinations before the international tournament.

