VVS Laxman to coach India for Ireland tour in place of Rahul Dravid: Reports

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman could be named as India's head coach for the Ireland tour, with BCCI likely to name two different squads in the future

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Team India have a packed calendar ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Rohit Sharma-led India will face South Africa after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at home, while the Men in Blue are also scheduled to fly off to tour England and Ireland. 

As per reports, former India batter and current NCA Director of Cricket, VVS Laxman could fill in the shoes of Rahul Dravid as India's coach during the Ireland tour, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to name two different squads for South Africa and England series. 

Dravid will be the Indian side comprising of senior Indian players to tour England, and VVS Laxman will be overseeing another second-string Indian side, which will face off against the Proteas at home, for a five-match T20I series. 

READ| CSK share MS Dhoni's classy response to receiving heartfelt letter from fan, pic goes viral

The Indian team comprising of senior players will remain engaged with their commitments to England, while the same squad that will face South Africa could be sent on the tour of Ireland for a two-match T20I series. 

While India's tour of Ireland starts on June 26, Dravid is expected to join up with India's travelling party for England after the completion of the five-match T20I series against Proteas. 

The Men in Blue will take part in a four-day practice game in Leicester from June 24-27, before facing off against Ben Stokes led Three Lions in a rescheduled Test from 2021 in Birmingham, and later in a three-match T20I followed by ODI series of as many games. 

READ| With just 1 league game left for all the teams and 3 slots up for grabs, here's a look at playoffs scenario for the IPL

The current Director of Cricket of the National Cricket Academy, Laxman has plenty of experience as a head coach, having previously chipped in in a similar role with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while he was also a batting consultant for the Bengal team in the domestic circuit. 

