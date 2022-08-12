Search icon
IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman to be Team India's coach for upcoming tour of Zimbabwe

VVS Laxman had earlier also led the side during the tour of Ireland as there was a simultaneous Test tour against England taking place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

As team India is gearing up for the tour of Zimbabwe from August 18, the coach for the ODI series is set to National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman. He will be looking after the side in the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid, who is set to leave for the UAE with India's T20I side for the Asia Cup 2022. 

Laxman had earlier also led the side during the tour of Ireland as there was a simultaneous Test tour against England taking place. Confirming the news, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Laxman will be in charge of the Indian side. 

He also confirmed that Rahul Dravid is not taking any break and mentioned that the difference between the Asia Cup squad leaving for the UAE and the Zimbabwe tour ending is just a day apart.

"Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It’s not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with the Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23," Jay Shah said, according to NDTV Sports.

"Since there is a little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe. Since only KL and Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad," he added.

Talking about the Asia Cup, the BCCI had announced a 15-member squad which does not include Jasprit Bumrah who is missing out due to an injury.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are set to return for the event while there was no place for Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. The latter two players will be part of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which will be led by KL Rahul after he was deemed to be fit.

