VVS Laxman lauds bus driver, conductor who saved Rishabh Pant after accident

Former Indian National Cricket Team player and current director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman, has praised bus driver Sushil Mann for saving India star cricketer Rishabh Pant from the car crash.

On Friday, December 30, Pant was injured severely in a car accident. He was traveling from New Delhi to Roorkee in Uttarakhand early on Friday morning to surprise his family when the accident happened.

He is said to have fallen asleep, causing his Mercedes Benz to crash into the divider rails on the Delhi-Haridwar highway and catch fire. Pant broke the car's windscreen and nevertheless managed to get away.

Rishabh Pant was treated at Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre before being transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun following the horrifying car accident. Fortunately, despite numerous wounds, Pant's health was reported to be stable.

Notably, Sushil Mann, a bus driver for Haryana Roadways, was one of the individuals who pulled Pant out from the vehicle following the collision and subsequently called the ambulance.

VVS Laxman took to his social media handle and expressed gratitude to Sushil. "Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero," Laxman wrote in a tweet.

Additionally, he made a special mention of Paramjit, the bus conductor.

"Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped," he wrote in another tweet.

At the moment, Rishabh Pant is being monitored at Max Hospital Dehradun. His mother and friends also accompany him. The wicketkeeper-batsman was subject to a 48-hour observation period and was under regular surveillance by the Ortho and Neuro departments.

