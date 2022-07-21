Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

VVS Laxman bats for creating bench strength of coaches and support staff for the Indian team

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has said that it is equally important to create a pool of quality coaches and support staff for the Indian team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

VVS Laxman bats for creating bench strength of coaches and support staff for the Indian team
VVS Laxman

India's rich bench strength of polished cricketers is the envy of the world but National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman feels it is equally important to develop a vast pool of world-class coaches and other support staff to take Indian cricket to the next level.

READ: IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies in Trinidad

The former India batter, who took charge of NCA in December, spoke about his vision for Indian cricket at the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Thursday.

"It's still early days here at the NCA but my vision, which has found resonance with my wonderful team at the academy, revolves not just around the players. As much as it is imperative to build a strong bench that the various national teams can draw from as required, it is essential that we build a solid bench when it comes to coaches and other support personnel," he said.

"Given how professional the game has become and how much cricket is being played these days, there is bound to be high demand for top-quality skills and S&C coaches as well as physiotherapists and science medicine experts.

"It's our endeavor that we put together programs at the NCA that help Indian talent to express itself in this department too," he said.

READ: India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI match at Trinidad

Laxman had traveled with the India U-19 squad to the Caribbean soon after taking over and more recently, he was the coach of the Indian team on the Ireland tour with Rahul Dravid, overseeing preparations with the Test squad in England.

Laxman also added that better communication and synergy with state associations is also the need of the hour.

"The other major endeavor is to enhance communication with state associations so that there is synergy in skills training, strength and conditioning and injury prevention/management between the NCA and the respective state units.

"At the end of the day, all of us are committed to providing the best environment for the players to thrive in, and it is, therefore, crucial that we are all on the same page on all things," added Laxman.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19, doubtful for the T20I series against West Indies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.