T20 World Cup: CSA regrets timing of directive of taking the knee after Quinton de Kock's statement

Headlines

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

G20 Summit restrictions: What is the difference between Delhi and New Delhi? Know areas under NDMC

As India basks in G20 Summit’s glory, Pak-Khalistani social media army continues fake news parade

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup: CSA regrets timing of directive of taking the knee after Quinton de Kock's statement

Cricket South Africa in its statement said that stance against racism is a moral issue, not a political issue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 06:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday night, the Cricket South Africa Board chairman and two directors had a word with the men's Proteas team and management to discuss the Board's directive regarding "taking the knee". The Board representatives clarified the Board's position and engaged with the issues raised by the players.

"Following the meeting, the Proteas men's team agreed to align and unify in taking the knee for the remaining fixtures of the World Cup campaign. CSA has also noted the statement issued by Quinton de Kock in which he too has agreed to take the knee and issued an apology," said CSA in an official statement.

"The CSA is fully supportive of the Protea Men's team and its captain Temba Bavuma and looks forward to continued successes by the Proteas at the World Cup," it added. Cricket South Africa has welcomed all of these developments.

"Taking a united stance against racism is a moral issue, not a political issue. The CSA Board regrets that the timing of its directive earlier this week may have been unsettling for the players in the lead-up to the match against the West Indies," said the board.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock explained his reasons for not taking the knee ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup game against West Indies.

"I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home. I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example. If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," said de Kock in an official statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game. I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused," he added.

Prior to the match against West Indies, CSA had asked all its players to take the knee in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup game. Then Quinton de Kock opted out of the match against Windies, and an hour later, the board confirmed that the wicketkeeper had refused to take the knee.

"Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner because what happened on match day could have been avoided. I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do," said de Kock.

"I chose to keep my thoughts to myself and thought of the pride of playing for my family and my country. I didn't understand why I had to prove it with a gesture when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do, with no discussion, I felt like it takes away the meaning. If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn't build a better society," he added.

Further talking about the issue, de Kock said: "Those who have grown up with me and played with me, know what type of person I am. I've been called a lot of things as a cricketer. Doff. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn't hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply. It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife."

"I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that. I know I'm not great with words, but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me. It is not," he added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mission Raniganj motion poster: ‘Braveheart’ Akshay Kumar shines as ‘Bharat’s true hero’ in rescue thriller

G20 Summit: World leaders to dine in style with meals served on silver, gold-plated tableware, watch

Viral video features 'Rasgulla Idli', bizarre food fusion stuns netizens

Mob thrashes, pulls woman by hair in front of kids in J&K; four arrested

Rahul Gandhi shares glimpses from his Bharat Jodo Yatra as it completes one year, says 'Yatra continues till...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE