Vivo to lose IPL title sponsorship amid India-China clash in Ladakh?

Following the clashes between Indian and Chinese army soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan valley, there has been massive outrage in India where people are demanding to ban the use of all Chinese products.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also expecting to face backlash considering the popularity cricket in India and sentiments in the nation.

The country's cricketing body recently revealed that if the government of India puts a blanket ban on Chinese products and sponsors, then only they will be looking to get rid of Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We understand the sentiments in the country, and there could be a backlash over title sponsorship of the IPL but there are still things that we need to understand," Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI treasurer was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

Vivo, the Chinese tech company, managed to retain its rights to be IPL's title sponsor from last year and has spent Rs 2,199 crore over a period of five years.

"BCCI has created an infrastructure of thousands of crores in the country. If a Chinese company is earning money from the Indian consumer and paying it to the BCCI, which in turn is giving a 40 per cent tax to the government, then I believe we are helping the Indian cause," Dhumal said.

"If there is a directive from the government that no Chinese product or services will be allowed in the country, BCCI will be happy to adhere to it. But in the absence of any such order and if that money is being used in India, and for the betterment of Indian cricket, then I don't see any issue with it."

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.