'Padosi ki dukhti rag': Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan with savage reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' tweet

Former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a hilarious reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Next time, send the real Mr Bean…' remark, after Pakistan's harrowing defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

The rivalry between Pakistan and Zimbabwe became a huge talking point on social media as Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 to pull off an unlikely upset. The African nation defended a low total of 130 runs against the mighty Pakistan who had reached the final of Asia Cup 2022 earlier in August.

After the match, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa raised eyebrows with his tweet that had a reference of the controversial fake Mr Bean, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim"

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, taking a sly dig at Pakistan, Sehwag took notice of Zimbabwe President's tweet and came up with a hilarious reply to brutally troll Babar Azam and Co.

"Hahahaha… Mr President bhi mast khel gaye. Padosi ki Dukhti Rag," wrote Sehwag.

Hahahaha… Mr President bhi mast khel gaye.



Padosi ki Dukhti Rag https://t.co/yKksx3sjLs October 27, 2022

At the heart of this rivalry was a 'fake Mr Bean', a Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who apparently happens to be the doppelganger of Mr Bean, portrayed by British actor Rowan Atkinson.

For the unversed, the whole controversy stemmed after Asif had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 posing as the actual Mr Bean. Naturally, Zimbabwe fans once they came to know that he was a 'fake' were clearly not happy about it.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, a Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura responded to PCB's tweet of Pakistani players practising for the game.

He wrote, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK."

As it turned out, Babar Azam's men lost to Zimbabwe on the last ball, following which Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has also reacted to the Zimbabwe President's tweet regarding the whole fake 'Mr Bean' episode.