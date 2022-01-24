Virender Sehwag to actress Samantha, all enjoy MS Dhoni's new ad which took a year to make

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fan following is no joke and the fandom surely waits to even get any information about the cricketer who is mostly inactive on social media. So when a new ad dropped featuring MS Dhoni in it, fans and even some former cricketers and actors took to social media to share about the same.

The video is about a Bengaluru-based educational technology company Unacademy and they released the video starring former Team India captain.

The ad is titled 'Lesson No. 7' and it shows Dhoni trying to outrun a train with several obstacles in his way. During the same time, a meteor is hurtling towards him adding to the tension as the cricketer is seen running and jumping as he crashes through walls in an effort to outrun the train.

According to Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, the ad film took almost one year to complete. "Our most ambitious and iconic film till date. Took almost one year to make," he wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier makes a champion! This International Day of Education, make a note to remember Lesson No 7 during tough times. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/dFJTC5s1vQ January 24, 2022

Soon after, the ad was shared by many including Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle. Film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared it and wrote, "The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop".

Wow ! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni . This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy. #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 pic.twitter.com/esAVaejIEo January 24, 2022

There are few people who could talk about breaking barriers better than @msdhoni! I too have had my share of hurdles and I believe giving one hundred percent is the only way to achieve your dreams! Nice message @unacademy! #DhoniUnacademyFilm #LessonNo7 #Ad” pic.twitter.com/6VD8sExNQG — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2022