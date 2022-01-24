Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virender Sehwag to actress Samantha, all enjoy MS Dhoni's new ad which took a year to make

The ad is titled 'Lesson No. 7' and it shows MS Dhoni running from several obstacles in his way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Virender Sehwag to actress Samantha, all enjoy MS Dhoni's new ad which took a year to make

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fan following is no joke and the fandom surely waits to even get any information about the cricketer who is mostly inactive on social media. So when a new ad dropped featuring MS Dhoni in it, fans and even some former cricketers and actors took to social media to share about the same.

The video is about a Bengaluru-based educational technology company Unacademy and they released the video starring former Team India captain.

The ad is titled 'Lesson No. 7' and it shows Dhoni trying to outrun a train with several obstacles in his way. During the same time, a meteor is hurtling towards him adding to the tension as the cricketer is seen running and jumping as he crashes through walls in an effort to outrun the train. 

According to Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, the ad film took almost one year to complete. "Our most ambitious and iconic film till date. Took almost one year to make," he wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

WATCH:

Soon after, the ad was shared by many including Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle. Film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared it and wrote, "The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop".

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.