'Jai Jai Balcony': Virender Sehwag takes funny dig at Suresh Raina after his impressive return to IPL

After missing out the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Suresh Raina made a grand return as after walking in to bat at No. 4 he smashed 54 off 36 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Seeing the 'Chinna Thala' make an epic IPL return, former India batsman Virender Sehwag reacted hilariously to Raina's stunning performance.

With Raina hitting the ground running in IPL, his name started trending on social media. With fans and the cricketing fraternity heaping praises on him for his fine return, Sehwag's tweet stole the show. The legendary batsman took to Twitter to post a picture of a room with a balcony and wrote: "This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo. (It's a joke, don't take it seriously)."

The reference to the balcony comes after last year, reports had emerged that Raina returned to India from the UAE before IPL 2020 because he was not given a room with a balcony.

This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo.#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/j3o94XARhY April 10, 2021

The game against Rishabh Pant's Delhi was Raina's first in IPL since the final of the 2019 edition. The former India batsman had also announced his retirement from international cricket before leaving for the UAE.

Between the IPL 2019 final and the ongoing game, he played only 5 competitive games.