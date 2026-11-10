Virender Sehwag's son smashes 160 as India defeat UAE to enter U19 Asia Cup semis

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, captivated attention with a sensational batting performance, while Ishan Sood made his mark with the ball. Check what happened in the game.

Team India's Under-19 sealed their berth in the semi-finals of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 after registering a comfortable 70-run win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, slammed a magnificent 160 off 168 balls to put India in a dominant position, while Ishan Sood delivered a match-winning performance with the ball and picked up four wickets.

Toss and First Innings

India were asked to bat first after UAE won the toss. The Men in Blue finished the innings at 309/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of Sehwag's 160 off 168. He, along with VK Vineeth, put together a crucial 193-run partnership for the second wicket, bringing India back into the game after the early dismissal of captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani.

After Aaryavir's dismissal at 160, India lost wickets in quick dismissal and in the end, the Men in Blue posted 309 with a loss of seven wickets.

Second Innings

Chasing a mountain-like target of 310, UAE struggled to keep up with the required run rate but Ahmed Khudadad managed to score 74 runs off 74 balls whereas Noorullah Ayobi scored 39 off 25 deliveries.

For India, Ishan Sood led the bowling attack with four wickets and conceded just 37 runs in seven overs. UAE were finally bundled out for 239 on the last ball of the 50th over.

India to face Afghanistan in Asia Cup semi-final

After this win, India will now face Afghanistan in the semi-final round on Thursday, November 12. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be taking on against Bangladesh in the semi-final round of the tournament on the same day.