The Cooch Behar Trophy is a prestigious four-day cricket tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Under-19 players.

Aaryavir Sehwag, the talented son of former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, stole the spotlight on Thursday with a remarkable performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy match between Delhi and Meghalaya. The 17-year-old Aaryavir showcased his skills by scoring an impressive double century, remaining unbeaten at 200 runs as Delhi took a commanding 208-run lead at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong.

In the first innings, hosts Meghalaya could only manage to score 260 runs. Aaryavir and his opening partner Arnav S Bugga set the tone for Delhi's strong response by putting together a solid partnership of 180 runs for the first wicket. Bugga went on to score a century before being dismissed on Day 2, while Aaryavir continued his impressive form and remained unbeaten on 200 off just 229 balls.

In addition to Aaryavir's stellar performance, Dhanya Nakra also played a crucial role by remaining unbeaten on 98 runs from 91 balls.

AARYAVIR SCORED DOUBLE HUNDRED



- Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir scored Double Hundred in the Cooch Behar Trophy, he smashed 200*(229) with 34 fours and 2 sixes.



- JUNIOR SEHWAG IS COMING...!!!! @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/pwecBY8UHD November 21, 2024

Earlier this year, Aaryavir made his Under-19 debut for Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Manipur, where he scored a well-made 49 runs in a winning effort for his team.

It is worth noting that Aaryavir has already set his sights on securing an IPL contract, following in the footsteps of his illustrious father, Virender Sehwag.

"My son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL. The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got noticed from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn't make it to the Indian team. But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it," Sehwag told Star Sports.

