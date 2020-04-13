Virender Sehwag reveals which Ramayan character was inspiration behind his powerpact batting style

In his cricketing career, Virender earned 251 ODIs and 104 Tests caps for India smashing 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively.

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag revealed which Ramayan character actually inspired his batting style.

Sehwag took to social media and said he took inspiration from the character of 'Angad' (part of vanar sena which helped Lord Ram in rescuing Sita from Lanka).

"So here is where i took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad Ji Rocks," Sehwag tweeted.



So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)



Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks

Angad's character in Ramayan is fearless and powerful, similar to how Sehwag use to bat for India during his playing days.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.