Virender Sehwag once considered early ODI retirement after MS Dhoni dropped him, reveals what stopped him, it is...

Former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he wanted to take ODI retirement in 2008 when MS Dhoni dropped but later changed his mind. Check here to know what is the reason.

Virender Sehwag, one of India's most celebrated openers, revealed that he once considered retiring from ODI cricket before the 2011 World Cup due to then-captain MS Dhoni's extended exclusion of him from the playing eleven. He mentioned that batting partner and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar persuaded him to reconsider.

Sehwag's account originated from the 2007-2008 Commonwealth Bank Series. He participated in the initial five completed matches, scoring a mere 81 runs at an average of 16.20, with a top score of 33. He was subsequently dropped from the final three games as India secured victories against Sri Lanka and Australia in both finals.

Following his initial setback, Sehwag's resurgence occurred six months later in the Kitply Cup, where he amassed 150 runs across three matches, including two half-centuries, subsequently entering a period of consistent form.

"In 2007-08 series when we were in Australia, I played the first three matches of the Commonwealth Bank Series and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there was no point in my playing ODI cricket," said Sehwag on Padamjeet Sehrawat's YouTube channel.

"Then I went to Tendulkar and said, 'I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, 'No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. So, you are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.' When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs. I played the 2011 World Cup and we won the World Cup as well".

Sehwag continued to represent India for an additional 7 to 8 years across all three formats of the game and was a part of the ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011.

Additionally, Sehwag discussed his son, Aryavir, who is progressing through the ranks of Delhi cricket. He mentioned having already addressed the topic of pressure with Aryavir, who is cognizant of the challenges ahead.

“Pressure is something that you give, not take. I have told him he can play the way he wants if he is interested and if he wants to become a cricketer. Things are going well for now. Hope he goes on to play either for India or the Ranji Trophy. He’s working hard. He’s only 15 and he’ll learn a lot in future," Sehwag said.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni continues his involvement in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This year, however, proved challenging, as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag have transitioned into roles as experts.