Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

From Sachin Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya: Indian cricketers extend Independence Day wishes for fans

Viral Video: Little boy's stunning entry in fancy dress competition leaves netizens in splits, WATCH

Virender Sehwag once considered early ODI retirement after MS Dhoni dropped him, reveals what stopped him, it is...

PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

Swiggy’s Instamart moves ahead of Zepto again in quick commerce, reclaims second spot on...

Border 2: Sunny Deol ROARS as Major Kuldeep Singh, echoes 'Hindustan Meri Jaan', first poster with date reveal creates frenzy on internet

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US, but here's a catch

Apple restores Blood Oxygen feature for Apple Watch users in US

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

After Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro to connect IIM-B next, set to open...

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 annual pass, check its benefits, validity and more

FASTag annual pass rollout today: Step-by-step guide to activate Rs 3000 pass

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virender Sehwag once considered early ODI retirement after MS Dhoni dropped him, reveals what stopped him, it is...

Former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he wanted to take ODI retirement in 2008 when MS Dhoni dropped but later changed his mind. Check here to know what is the reason.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Virender Sehwag once considered early ODI retirement after MS Dhoni dropped him, reveals what stopped him, it is...

Virender Sehwag, one of India's most celebrated openers, revealed that he once considered retiring from ODI cricket before the 2011 World Cup due to then-captain MS Dhoni's extended exclusion of him from the playing eleven. He mentioned that batting partner and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar persuaded him to reconsider.

Sehwag's account originated from the 2007-2008 Commonwealth Bank Series. He participated in the initial five completed matches, scoring a mere 81 runs at an average of 16.20, with a top score of 33. He was subsequently dropped from the final three games as India secured victories against Sri Lanka and Australia in both finals.

Following his initial setback, Sehwag's resurgence occurred six months later in the Kitply Cup, where he amassed 150 runs across three matches, including two half-centuries, subsequently entering a period of consistent form.

"In 2007-08 series when we were in Australia, I played the first three matches of the Commonwealth Bank Series and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there was no point in my playing ODI cricket," said Sehwag on Padamjeet Sehrawat's YouTube channel.

"Then I went to Tendulkar and said, 'I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, 'No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. So, you are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.' When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs. I played the 2011 World Cup and we won the World Cup as well".

Sehwag continued to represent India for an additional 7 to 8 years across all three formats of the game and was a part of the ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011. 

Additionally, Sehwag discussed his son, Aryavir, who is progressing through the ranks of Delhi cricket. He mentioned having already addressed the topic of pressure with Aryavir, who is cognizant of the challenges ahead.

“Pressure is something that you give, not take. I have told him he can play the way he wants if he is interested and if he wants to become a cricketer. Things are going well for now. Hope he goes on to play either for India or the Ranji Trophy. He’s working hard. He’s only 15 and he’ll learn a lot in future," Sehwag said.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni continues his involvement in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This year, however, proved challenging, as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag have transitioned into roles as experts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth as Coolie star completes 50 years in Indian cinema
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth
India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'
India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will h
Indian Railways: BIG relief for train passengers, TTE cannot verify tickets for 8 hours during this time of the day, BUT... Small TWIST Inside
Indian Railway TTE cannot verify tickets for 8 hours during this time of the day
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE