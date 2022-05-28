'Not the Virat Kohli we know': Virender Sehwag on 'mistakes' RCB batter made in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli's performance in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were upset with the way the franchise yet again failed to reach the end of the Indian Premier Legaue (IPL) 2022 tournament. The side lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 on May 27.

However, what was more upsetting was former RCB skipper Virat Kohli's form. While fans were hoping to witness a stellar performance by the 'Run Machine', Kohli failed to deliver once again and only scored seven runs off eight balls. He lost his wicket to pacer Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the match.

Along with him, the other batter also around did not help much as they posted a total of 157 on the board in their 20 overs. It was an easy target that Rajasthan easily chased down, courtesy of Jos Buttler's majestic ton.

In the IPL 2022, as a whole, Kohli scored 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99.

While fans are disappointed by Kohli's performance, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that luck didn’t favour the 33-year-old. While reviewing Kohli's IPL season this year, he also added that Kohli also made a lot of mistakes.

"When you are out of form, you are just trying to middle every ball to get confidence. In the first over, he did let go of some deliveries, but this is exactly what happens when you are not in form, you go chasing after balls. Sometimes luck favours you, the ball does not catch the edge of your bat. But it did not happen this way. This is not the Virat Kohli we know; this is perhaps some other Virat Kohli this season," Sehwag told during the Cricbuzz mid-innings show.

"The number of mistakes he has made this season, he probably has not made as many in his entire career. When you are not scoring runs, you try to do different things and then you are dismissed in different ways. This time, Virat Kohli has been dismissed in all the ways possible. He could have possibly let go of that ball or he could have gone hard at it. He disappointed his fans and RCB fans, it was such a big match," he added

Former RCB player Parthiv Patel also said that Kohli did not look confident. "You are over-anxious when you do not have many runs. The problem is that Kohli does not play the cut shot," he concluded.