Virender Sehwag mourns Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise, calls him 'Big Bull of the Dalal Street'

Virender Sehwag mourns Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was known as the 'Big Bull', and 'India's Warren Buffet' sadly passed away on Sunday. Jhunjhunwala breathed his last in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, and since then social media has been flooded with condolences upon the passing away of one of India's iconic names.

Among those who were shocked by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala at the age of 62, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also offered his condolences.

Sehwag tweeted a picture of the late Indian investor, calling him the 'Big Bull of Dalal street'.

"End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street, #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," wrote the legendary opening batsman.

Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of $5.5 billion and was ranked among the top 500 richest billionaires in the world. His latest investment went into the budget carrier 'Akasa Air'.

As per reports, Jhunjhunwala had been pronounced dead after he was brought to the hospital on Sunday morning at 6:45 AM. He was a chartered accountant by profession and has invested in multiple Indian companies such as Titan and Tata Motors among others.

His father was an income tax commissioner, and Jhunjhunwala first began his tryst with stock trading in 1985, when he was still in college.

The Big Bull was suffering from multiple ailments as per reports. He was the chairperson of Hungama Media and Aptech, and he also served as among the board members of several renowned Indian companies.