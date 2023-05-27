'Champion performance': Virender Sehwag hails Mohit Sharma for his epic comeback in IPL after GT beat MI

GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It was a neck-to-neck match, however, impressive performances from GT pacer Mohit Sharma and star batter Shubman Gill helped their team to reach IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After the match, former star cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed Mohit Sharma and Gill for their performances in the IPL match. Mohit dismissed five GT players in the match. Sehwag praised Mohit, saying taking 24 wickets in just 13 matches in IPL 2023 is a champion performance.

"Another example of Never Give Up- Mohit Sharma. Was not in the fray last few seasons and a net bowler for GT last season. But in just 13 matches, 24 wickets this season is a champion performance. Top 3 wicket takers all from Gujarat and they so deserve to make it to the finals. But today toh Gill Da Maamla hai," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill smashed his second IPL century on Friday with 129 runs in just 60 balls. He is currently the orange cap holder for IPL 2023 scoring 851 runs in 16 matches. Gill has become the fourth cricketer after Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and David Warner to score more than 800 runs in an IPL season. GT will now face CSK for the final of IPL 2023 on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

